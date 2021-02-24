Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Launched in India, Specifications and Price

Realme has just launched two new smartphones for the Indian market – ‘Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G’ and ‘Narzo 30A’. It is worth noting that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the first device in the ‘Narzo’ series with 5G support. The Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, comes with a 6,000mAh battery which is the largest the ‘Narzo’ series has ever seen. Both the devices are powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and come with fingerprint sensors and face unlock technology. Take a look at the price and the specifications of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A ahead.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has launched with dual 5G SIM card slots and a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) display which supports a 120Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate, touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 90.5% screen to body ratio. The screen can support a maximum brightness of up to 600nits.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC powers the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The device comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart-Charge technology, which can completely charge the device from 0% to 100% in 65 minutes.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 119-degree ultra-wide-angle-lens, and an ultra-macro shooter. For clicking selfies, there is a 16MP sensor at the front.

Realme Narzo 30A Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30A comes with a 6.5-inch screen with an 88.75% screen-to-body ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and support for a maximum brightness of 570 nits. In the camera department, the device comes with a 13MP dual-camera setup at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

The device comes with a 6,000mAh battery and support for 18W Dart-Charge technology. There is an additional slot of microSD card to enable storage expansion of up to 256GB. The MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor powers the Realme Narzo 30A.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A Price

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has launched in two different variants. The first, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant is priced Rs 16,999 and the second, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced Rs 19,999. The device is available in two colours – Blade Silver and Sword Black. The first sale of the device starts on March 4, 2021, at 12 PM, via the official website of Realme and Flipkart.

The Realme Narzo 30A is also launched in two variants. The first variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage is priced Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage is priced Rs 9,999. It will be available in ‘Laser Blue’ and ‘Laser Black’ colours. The first sale of the device starts on March 5, 2021, at 12 PM, via the official website of Realme and Flipkart.