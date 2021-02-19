Motorola E7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery and MediaTek SoC Launched in India

Motorola has just launched a new entry-level smartphone called Moto E7 Power for India

February 19th, 2021
    Motorola has just launched the Moto E7 Power for India. It is an entry-level smartphone powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC. One of the highlights about the device is its big battery of 5,000mAh and also the water-repellent design. The Moto E7 Power is touted to offer a stock Android experience to the user and is in the market to compete with other entry-level smartphones such as Realme C15, Infinix Smart 5, and Redmi 9i.

    Motorola E7 Power Specifications

    The Moto E7 Power comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will run on Android 10 out of the box and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB internal storage.

    The smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup in a vertical layout with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For video calling and selfies, there is a 5MP sensor at the front.

    The camera app of the device comes pre-loaded with features such as Face Beauty, Panorama, Portrait mode, Manual mode, Macro mode, and HDR. The device also comes with an integration of Google Lens.

    The Moto E7 Power supports connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 5,000mAh battery which can support standard 10W charging. The device weighs 200 grams and measures 165.06×75.86×9.20mm.

    Motorola E7 Power Price

    The Motorola E7 Power has launched in two different variants. The first is 2GB+32GB which is priced at Rs 7,499, and the second is 4GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 8,299. Motorola E7 Power will be available in two colour options, namely ‘Tahiti Blue’ and ‘Coral Red’. The device will start selling on February 26, 2021, via Flipkart and other leading retail stores in India. Flipkart is also offering bank offers on purchase of the device through its platform.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

