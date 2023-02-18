TRAI Directs Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL to Urgently Take Steps to Improve QoS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked the telecom operators in India to improve the quality of services (QoS) urgently. TRAI met with the telcos on Friday and asked them to take urgent steps to "demonstrate visible improvement in quality of service,". TRAI asked the telcos to analyse the issue of call muting and one-way speech so that corrective action could be taken on priority. Many consumers in India have started facing issues with their call experience since the time 5G started rolling out. TRAI has said that TSPs (telecom service providers) must ensure that there is minimal degradation or disturbance of QoS of existing telecom services while rolling out 5G.

TRAI has told the telcos to plan and implement systems for online data collection for QoS benchmarks and their processing to generate performance reports with License Service Area (LSA), state level or lower granularity.

TRAI is Monitoring Network Outages Closely

TRAI said that it is monitoring long-term network outages closely as such outages affect the network experience of the consumers. All the TSPs have been asked by the regulatory body to report such incidences to TRAI in any state or district. TRAI has also asked the telcos to bring internal systems in place that monitor the QoS provided 24x7 and on a 360-degree basis. Telcos were suggested to leverage ML/AI to monitor QoS and manage the networks.

On Feb 16, 2023, TRAI also asked the telcos to put a stop to the misuse of Headers and Message Templates of Principal Entities (PEs) by some telemarketers and also the messages from unauthorised or unregistered telemarketers, including telemarketers using telephone numbers.