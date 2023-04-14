150 Mbps Broadband Plans that are Value Deals for Indians

In today's digital age, high-speed internet connectivity has become a necessity for most households. From work to entertainment, everything is dependent on the Internet. However, choosing the right broadband plan can be quite overwhelming with the plethora of options available in the market. While some users require extremely high-speed connectivity, others are looking for plans that provide value for money. In this article, we will discuss the top 150 Mbps broadband plans available in India that offer a balance between speed and cost-effectiveness.

ACT Broadband

ACT Broadband is an internet service provider based in Bengaluru that offers a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. The plan uses state-of-the-art fibre technology and provides equal upload and download speeds. The monthly cost of the ACT Blaze pack is Rs 1,085, and it comes with a FUP data limit of 1500GB. Post this limit, the internet speed reduces to 1 Mbps. Moreover, users can also avail free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons such as Zee5 and Sony Liv.

BSNL

Bharat Fibre, a connection from the state-owned telco BSNL, offers a SuperStar Premium Plus pack that comes with multiple OTT subscriptions and provides a speed of 150 Mbps. The monthly cost of the plan is Rs 999, and it offers a data limit of 2000GB, beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. The OTT subscriptions included in this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV, and more. Additionally, users can also avail of a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month's rent.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio, one of the leading ISPs in India, offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. JioFiber, known for its reliability, offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at a price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms, including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Alliance Broadband

Alliance Broadband offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan called ‘Cruise’ that comes with truly unlimited data usage. Users can avail of the ‘Cruise pack’ that offers 150 Mbps speed at a monthly price of Rs 1,000. However, with this plan, users have to pay the charges for six months upfront. The 150 Mbps plan from Alliance Broadband also comes with access to a three-month Amazon Prime subscription along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

Tata Play Fiber

Tata Play Fiber, formerly known as Tata Sky Broadband, is one of the most prominent service providers in India that offers a 150 Mbps plan via its fibernet technology, which provides faster and enhanced internet connectivity. The monthly cost of the 150 Mbps plan is Rs 1,050, and the FUP data limit is 3300GB or 3.3TB. After this limit, users can still access the internet at a speed of 3 Mbps. However, unlike the above two telcos, Tata Play Fiber does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing its tariff plans. Users can also access the 150 Mbps plan for longer validity periods, which include Rs 3,000 for a validity period of 3 months, Rs 5,100 for a period of six months and Rs 9,600 for a validity period of one year.