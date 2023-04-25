Tamil Nadu Engineering Colleges to Introduce Full-Fledged 5G Technology Courses

Engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu are set to introduce full-fledged 5G technology courses in their undergraduate and post-graduate streams. This move is in response to the launch of 5G services in India in October 2022 by a few successful bidders. The handset manufacturers need to upgrade their software to provide comprehensive 5G services, which will require thousands of software professionals to develop the technology.

According to a DT Next report, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) stated that 5G is a separate technology, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is preparing a syllabus for the new courses to meet the industry's requirements. The introduction of full-time 5G courses would create more job opportunities for engineering students.

Currently, only a few private institutions offer part-time 5G courses, but the introduction of full-time courses will provide a unique opportunity for students to train in this technology. The courses will have a practical approach to understanding the design and development of 5G network technology, including radio networks, cloud technology, and protocol development and testing.

During the first phase of the program, faculties will be trained by setting up use case labs in colleges, which will be used to create 5G mobile apps. Experts from the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation, and Training (NTIPRIT) and the innovation cell of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will provide their experiences and expertise on the development and promotion of 5G technology in the country. A similar webinar will be organized to create awareness about 5G courses and the establishment of use case labs.

The UG courses in 5G technology will have hands-on projects related to industrial needs, while the PG program will be more advanced, allowing learners to establish 5G networks using open-source tools available in the market. The courses will be instrumental in meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals in 5G technology in India.