vodafone idea launches 5g in chennai

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched 5G in Chennai. The launch announcement was just made by the telco. This is expansion is part of a broader 133 cities 5G rollout across 17 priority telecom circles. Vi 5G is now available in all the five metro cities - Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. Along with this 50 more cities have 5G from Vodafone Idea.









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The telco had announced its plans to bring 5G to 90 more cities nationwide in the near future. Vi will also extend 5G services to Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Tiruppur, Vellore and the Union Territory of Pondicherry by May 2026.

To improve the 5G experience for the customers, Vodafone Idea has implemented AI-powered Self-Optimising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance.

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Sai Venkataraman, Circle Business Head, Tamil Nadu, Vi said, "We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network across Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry, strengthening our footprint across key markets in the state. The launch in Chennai, along with our existing presence in Madurai and upcoming rollouts in cities like Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Tiruppur and Vellore, marks an important step in this journey."

"Our investments in strengthening the network, combined with the growing adoption of our Unlimited Data plans like Vi Non-Stop Hero are driving strong growth in data consumption. We remain focused on delivering a superior network experience as we bring next-generation connectivity to more customers across the circle," he added.