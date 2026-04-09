TRAI is Planning for Direct-to-Device (D2D) Satellite Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is now mulling whether Direct-to-Device (D2D) service should be provided using spectrum meant for mobile satellite services. The D2D service is already operational for users in many global countries. Starlink is one of the major players trying to expand this service in many countries. It is important for TRAI to plan for how the D2D service can be rolled out timely in India.









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This will expand connectivity services in rural and remote areas of India. There are still man parts of India which are not yet connected with mobile networks. This is because deploying terrestrial networks is hard in many areas of the country.

In its release, TRAI said, "In this context, the two variants of D2D service viz... D2D service via satellite by using MSS spectrum, and ...D2D service via satellite by using IMT spectrum may potentially act as enablers of ubiquitous connectivity in the country, particularly in such rural and remote areas."

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Apart from Starlink, there are going to be many other players in India which will come with D2D services for customers. To ensure a fair competition in the industry, the policies need to be thought out well.