Top Recent Indian Web Series to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you're looking for a way to pass the time on a leisurely day, a great show can be just the thing to keep you entertained. Luckily, Amazon Prime has something for every mood, from tense action thrillers to uplifting rom-com dramas. These Indian web series available on Amazon Prime Video have been well-received by critics and feature some of the best performers in key roles. Whether you're looking for a captivating plot or impressive performances, these recent shows are a great option for a binge on OTT.

Here are some of the top new Indian web series available on Amazon Prime Video:

Farzi

This Hindi thriller series, directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in key roles. The story follows an artist who is persuaded to carry out a high-stakes swindle while being pursued by a task force officer.

Jubilee

This historical drama, set in a freshly independent India, follows the beginnings of Hindi film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Gutar Gu

This heartwarming Hindi web series follows the love story of Ritu and Anuj, two youngsters navigating the challenges of a small-town courtship. Directed by Saqib Pandor, the series stars Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal in key roles.

Happy Family Conditions Apply

This Hindi comedy series follows four generations of the Dholakia family as they learn to live with each other's quirks and eccentricities. The ensemble cast includes Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. The series was directed by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia.

Dancing on the Grave

Created by Patrick Graham, this true-crime documentary series revolves around the disappearance of a wealthy heiress who breaks free from her family's control and teams up with a godman. The series focuses on trying to find answers to various questions about her disappearance.