India and France Forge Deeper Space Collaboration at Indian Space Conclave 2023



The Indian Space Association (ISpA) has launched the second edition of the Indian Space Conclave 2023, an event aimed at driving innovation, collaboration, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving space sector. This annual three-day event is currently underway from October 9th to October 11th, 2023, at the Manekshaw Center in New Delhi.

Distinguished Guests

According to the official statement, the Indian Space Conclave 2023 is being graced by esteemed dignitaries from both the French and Indian space industries, underscoring its international significance.

Among the notable figures gracing the event are Thierry Mathou, Serving as the Ambassador-Designate of France to India; Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Representing the European Space Agency (ESA); Stephane Vesval, Holding the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Airbus Defence and Space; Governor Shekhar Dutt (SM Retd.), Former Governor of Chhattisgarh, Defense Secretary, and Deputy National Security Advisor; Jayant Patil: Serving as the Chairman of the Indian Space Association; Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Holding the position of Director-General at the Indian Space Association.

MoU Signing

One of the key developments that the event witnessed is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ISpA and GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association.

This agreement is expected to bolster cooperation between the two Associations, with the primary goal of enhancing mutual understanding of the space industry's capabilities. Additionally, it aims to raise awareness of promising business opportunities within the space sectors of both France and India.

Collaboration and Innovation

The Indian Space Conclave 2023 serves as a pivotal platform for influential stakeholders in the space industry to converge, share insights, and explore avenues for collaboration. The annual three-day event is dedicated to nurturing innovation, collaboration, and forging strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving space sector.