DNA to Phase Out Copper Broadband in Finland by March 2024



In a move signalling the end of an era, Finnish telecommunications company DNA has announced plans to discontinue copper-based broadband services for consumers by March 2024. The move will affect northern Finland, Paijat-Hame, and Lohja the most. The company, which has been serving customers through copper networks for over 160 years, embarked on a modernisation journey in 2022.

Modernisation Journey

The copper networks, which primarily catered to landline telephones and outdated xDSL broadband technology, will be replaced with cutting-edge solutions, said the company in a statement last week. DNA's strategy involves transitioning customers to faster, more reliable, and affordable alternatives, including cable, fibre optic, and mobile networks, capable of offering gigabit-class connections.

5G Network Expansion

DNA highlighted its 5G network expansion, already covering more than 92 percent of the Finnish population, complements this transition to provide high-speed connectivity to users.

Phased Dismantling

DNA said the dismantling of copper networks began in 2022, starting in Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta regions. DNA has been proactive in directing copper network customers to alternative services before the eventual dismantling of the old infrastructure.

DNA said, "The copper network is an important part of Finnish telecommunications history, but now it's time for even the last users to move to a new era. We want to offer our customers the best possible service and speeds, which is why we invest in modern network solutions that meet the needs of the present and the future."

As of the beginning of 2024, only slightly over 1,000 consumers across Finland will remain on copper-based broadband. DNA said it will personally contact these customers, ensuring a seamless transition to advanced services.

Continuation for Business Customers

While consumer copper-based broadband services will cease to exist, some landline telephone and copper-based broadband services for business customers will continue for a limited time, with decisions to be made in 2024–2025.

"When there are no longer any customers within the scope of the copper network's services in the areas to be dismantled, DNA dismantles the unnecessary equipment premises and equipment. They are recycled as electronic waste for reuse," said DNA Finland.

To conclude, DNA will disconnect its last consumer copper broadband connections in March 2024.