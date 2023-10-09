Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV to Build Two New Data Centers in Chennai



Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers Joint Venture (JV) have acquired a four-acre parcel of land in Ambattur, Chennai, in a move to meet the rising customer demands in the region. The company announced today that this investment in land will pave the way for the construction of two new data centers, CHE-1 and CHE-2, built to Tier 3 standards, and capable of supporting a combined 36 megawatts of IT load.

Strategic Growth in Key Indian Markets

The company said this would further enhance its growing pan-India footprint, supporting more than 90 megawatts of new data center capacity in key markets such as Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

"Data centre ecosystems require submarine cables, local consumption and internet traffic to proliferate. Chennai is a desired location for data centres for those reasons plus ample land, power and connectivity options," said Web Werks Data Centers.

"Located at a geographic high point, Ambattur is not prone to floods and is away from the typically crowded IT corridor. We are excited to offer our existing and future customers access to this new market and look forward to supporting their businesses with advanced hosting infrastructure, cloud-on ramp, network and security services."

Chennai Data Center Hub

The Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers JV noted that Chennai's attractiveness as a data centre hub is driven by its robust connectivity with Asia, surplus power availability, ideal geographic location for disaster recovery, and an ecosystem of cloud service providers, network fabrics, and subsea cable landing stations.