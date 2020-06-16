Realme X3 India Launch Officially Teased

Realme is gearing up for the launch of Realme X3 in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of Realme X3 via his official Twitter account. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been preparing the launch of Realme X3 in India for a long time. Last month, Realme already launched Realme X3 SuperZoom in the European market. The final launch date of the Realme X3 in India is still under the darkness. However, with the latest tweet from Madhav Sheth, customers can expect that Realme X3 is soon arriving in the Indian market.

Realme X3: Expected Specifications and Price

Realme has not announced any official information regarding the specifications of the Realme X3. However, as per the rumoured information available on the internet, Realme X3 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset for powerful performance. Not only this, but it is also rumoured that Realme X3 will have massive 12GB RAM for faster processing. To keep the device running, Realme X3 is expected to have 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Realme X3 might also feature 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. As of price, not much information is available on the internet. However, customers can expect that Realme X3 will be smartly priced as per the price-sensitive market of India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom Launched in European Market

Realme has officially launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe last month. The new offering by Realme packs some of the most amazing features and specifications. Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Under the hood, the smartphone rocks octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Realme X3 SuperZoom also features a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the most intriguing features of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is the camera setup. Realme X3 SuperZoom has quad rear camera setup which includes 64MP primary camera, 8MP periscope lens, 8MP ultra-wide-camera and 2MP macro camera. The 8MP periscope lens offers 60x digital zoom and image stabilisation which is the highlighting feature of the smartphone. Towards the front, Realme X3 SuperZoom features a dual-camera setup of 32MP and 8MP. Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 4200mAh battery and has all the major connectivity and sensor features. As of price Realme, X3 SuperZoom has been priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs 40,000). There are several chances that Realme might rebrand the X3 SuperZoom as Realme X3 in India, but again, nothing is confirmed officially. The company just said that it will be a flagship offering.