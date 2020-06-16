Oppo R15 Pro, Find X Series Among Devices Scheduled to Receive VoWi-Fi Update in India

    The list of Oppo smartphones eligible for Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) update in India was released by Oppo on Tuesday. According to Oppo, R15 Pro and Find X series are among the devices that are scheduled to receive the VoWi-Fi Update by the end of July. The VoWi-Fi enables devices to latch onto the user’s WiFi connection for voice calls and thereby eliminating the need for complete mobile signal. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel currently offer VoWi-Fi service in India with several Oppo devices already eligible for the VoWi-Fi calling update.

    Oppo R15 Pro and Find X to Receive VoWi-Fi Update

    The company on Tuesday said that the VoWi-Fi update will be available for its Oppo R15 Pro by the end of June. Further, Oppo said that a similar VoWi-Fi update will be pushed to its Find X series by the end of July. It has to be noted that the company is scheduled to announce the availability of its Find X series in India on June 17.

    Oppo said that the VoWi-Fi update is currently available for Oppo K3, Oppo A9, Reno 2F, Reno 2, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, F9, F9 Pro, F7, F7 128G, F11, F11 Pro and Reno, R17 Pro. Additionally, the company said that the VoWi-Fi update is also available for F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition and Reno 10X Zoom.

    The company highlighted that the VoWi-Fi update is currently available in India on devices running the ColorOS 7.

    Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Offer VoWi-Fi Calling in India

    Reliance Jio highlights that the VoWi-Fi or Wi-Fi Calling “is a path-breaking technology” that enables users to “make uninterrupted calls” on Wi-Fi and on mobile networks. The company said that the VoWi-Fi feature is available to users at no additional cost. Additionally, Reliance Jio said that the VoWi-Fi feature “helps connect in case of signal issues in remote areas or cellular-dark zones of a building.”

    Meanwhile, Airtel said that the VoWi-Fi offers “crystal clear calls” to users across India. Similar to Jio, Airtel VoWi-Fi calling is offered to all users at no additional cost.

    While VoWi-Fi calling facility is enabled on all Jio and Airtel numbers, it has to be noted that the users on certain devices will have to manually turn on the feature on the settings menu. Upon enabling the feature, the device automatically toggles between Wi-Fi and mobile network for voice calls.

