Mobile Broadband Speeds Continues to Rise in India, Fixed Broadband Speeds Marginally Dip

Ookla on Monday said that the mean mobile download speed in India increased in the week of June 8 as compared to the speeds registered in the prior week of June 1. The company engaged in the internet testing, data and analysis said that India registered a mean mobile download speed of 12.39 Mbps during the week of June 8 to June 14. According to Ookla, the speeds registered by India during the week of June 8 represent a 5% increase as compared to the speeds registered during the peak week of March 2.

Mobile Broadband Speeds Continues to Rise in India.

In the prior week of June 1 to June 7, India registered a mean mobile download speed of 12.05 Mbps. The mean mobile download speeds in India continue to register an increase since it recorded a dip to 8.57 Mbps during the week of March 23 to March 29. The speeds recorded during the week of March 23 is the lowest in Ookla’s data available from the week of December 16. It has to be noted that India registered a mean mobile download speed of 11.75 Mbps during the week of March 2, considered by Ookla as the peak week.

The global mean mobile download speed touched 34.78 Mbps during the week of June 8 representing an 6% increase as compared to the speeds registered during the week of March 2.

Trinidad and Tobago maintains its position at the top with the country recording a mean mobile download speed of 39.86 Mbps during the week of June 8. According to Ookla, the speeds registered by Trinidad and Tobago during the week of June 8 represent an 112% increase as compared to speeds registered during the week of March 2.

El Salvador, Hong Kong, Iraq and Macau registered an 50% increase in mean mobile download speeds during the week of June 8 as compared to the week of March 2.

Fixed Broadband Speeds Marginally Dip in India

However, the mean fixed broadband download speeds in India registered a marginal dip during the week of June 8 as the country recorded download speed of 38.42 Mbps. According to Ookla, the speeds registered by India during the week of June 8 represent a 1% decrease as compared to the speeds recorded during the week of March 2.

Similar to the mobile space, the fixed broadband speeds in India continued to register an increase since its dip during the week of March 23. India registered a mean fixed broadband download speed of 32.88 Mbps during the week of March 23 with the speeds improving to 35.41 Mbps during the week of March 30. Unlike the mobile broadband speeds, India’s fixed broadband speeds continued to remain flat in the week of April before registering an increase from the second week of May. Additionally, Ookla said that India recorded higher Speedtest volume on fixed broadband during the week of June 8 as compared with the prior 12 weeks average.

The global mean fixed broadband download speed touched 77.71 Mbps during the week of June 8 representing an 2% increase as compared to speeds registered during the week of March 2.

Lebanon continued its position at the top with the country recording a mean fixed broadband download speed of 19.33 Mbps during the week of June 8. According to Ookla data, the speeds recorded by Lebanon during the week of June 8 represent an 163% increase as compared to speeds registered during the week of March 2.

Iraq recorded a mean fixed broadband download speed of 28.67 Mbps during the week of June 8 representing an 52% increase as compared to speeds recorded during the week of March 2. Meanwhile, Taiwan recorded a mean fixed download speed of 113.91 Mbps during the week of June 8 representing an 36% increase as compared to speeds registered during the week of March 2.

While Iraq and Taiwan continued to record over 30% improvement in mean fixed download speed during the week of June 8 as compared to the week of March 2, several countries witnessed a decrease. Kuwait and Qatar are among the countries that registered a decrease in the mean fixed broadband download speed during the week of June 8 as compared to prior weeks. In the prior week of June 1, Kuwait and Qatar registered over 30% increase in mean fixed broadband speed as compared to speeds recorded during the week of March 2.