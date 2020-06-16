Xiaomi Might Launch Redmi Laptops in India

Xiaomi has finally entered into the laptop segment of India. Recently, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook range of laptops in India with some of the latest and intriguing specifications. Also, Xiaomi specially focused on the price of the Mi Laptops and kept it in the premium segment. However, the pricing of Mi Laptops in India is far away from the affordable range. To solve that, Xiaomi might launch affordable and budgeted laptops in India under the Redmi brand. It is expected that Xiaomi will follow the smartphone market strategy which the company follows in China where Redmi caters to the price-sensitive market and offers affordable smartphone to customers. If the rumours are true, customers who are looking forward to affordable laptops from Xiaomi will witness the launch of mid-range laptops under Redmi band.

Xiaomi Redmi Laptops Could Price Below Rs 20,000

As per TechPP report, Xiaomi might launch the affordable RedmiBooks in India. Since the Mi laptops have been priced slightly higher, it is expected that Xiaomi will price the Redmi brand laptops in India between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 price range. The report further states that Xiaomi Redmi laptops with Intel i3 processor could be priced below Rs 25,000 whereas lower chips could start from Rs 20,000.

Since Xiaomi could use the older generation chips and processors, the price of the laptops will be low and affordable. It is also expected that Xiaomi Redmi laptops will be manufactured in India. Also, If the Redmi laptops are launched, Xiaomi will market the laptop for students and budget consumers. However, customers must note that no official statement regarding the launch of Redmi laptops has been announced by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Redmi Laptops Could Launch in India in Coming Months

Though Xiaomi has not revealed any official statements regarding the launch and availability of Redmi laptops in India, the reports state that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi laptops in India in the coming months. As per the reports, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi laptops in mid-July, early August or close to August 15, 2020. If Xiaomi launches the Redmi laptops in India, it will then offer both premium and affordable range of laptops to customers.