Xiaomi Might Launch Redmi Laptops in India

Xiaomi Redmi laptops if launched will be priced in the affordable segment and will be marketed for students and budgeted consumers

By June 16th, 2020 AT 8:38 PM
  • Laptops
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    redmi-note-india-laptop

    Xiaomi has finally entered into the laptop segment of India. Recently, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook range of laptops in India with some of the latest and intriguing specifications. Also, Xiaomi specially focused on the price of the Mi Laptops and kept it in the premium segment. However, the pricing of Mi Laptops in India is far away from the affordable range. To solve that, Xiaomi might launch affordable and budgeted laptops in India under the Redmi brand. It is expected that Xiaomi will follow the smartphone market strategy which the company follows in China where Redmi caters to the price-sensitive market and offers affordable smartphone to customers. If the rumours are true, customers who are looking forward to affordable laptops from Xiaomi will witness the launch of mid-range laptops under Redmi band.

    Xiaomi Redmi Laptops Could Price Below Rs 20,000

    As per TechPP report, Xiaomi might launch the affordable RedmiBooks in India. Since the Mi laptops have been priced slightly higher, it is expected that Xiaomi will price the Redmi brand laptops in India between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 price range. The report further states that Xiaomi Redmi laptops with Intel i3 processor could be priced below Rs 25,000 whereas lower chips could start from Rs 20,000.

    Since Xiaomi could use the older generation chips and processors, the price of the laptops will be low and affordable. It is also expected that Xiaomi Redmi laptops will be manufactured in India. Also, If the Redmi laptops are launched, Xiaomi will market the laptop for students and budget consumers. However, customers must note that no official statement regarding the launch of Redmi laptops has been announced by Xiaomi.

    Xiaomi Redmi Laptops Could Launch in India in Coming Months

    Though Xiaomi has not revealed any official statements regarding the launch and availability of Redmi laptops in India, the reports state that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi laptops in India in the coming months. As per the reports, Xiaomi could launch the Redmi laptops in mid-July, early August or close to August 15, 2020. If Xiaomi launches the Redmi laptops in India, it will then offer both premium and affordable range of laptops to customers.

    More discussion »
    SourceTechPP
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Might Launch Redmi Laptops in India

    Xiaomi has finally entered into the laptop segment of India. Recently, Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook range of laptops in...

    module-4-img

    Mobile Broadband Speeds Continues to Rise in India, Fixed Broadband Speeds Marginally Dip

    Ookla on Monday said that the mean mobile download speed in India increased in the week of June 8 as...

    module-4-img

    Oppo R15 Pro, Find X Series Among Devices Scheduled to Receive VoWi-Fi Update in India

    The list of Oppo smartphones eligible for Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) update in India was released by Oppo on Tuesday....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Set-Top Box Prices of Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h Compared

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Receives Android 11 Beta 1 Build on AOSP

    module-4-img

    Google Pixel 4a Launch Might Be Delayed Until October 22

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Android 11 Beta Reveals 65W Super Warp Charging