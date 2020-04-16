India’s Mean Download Speeds on Fixed Broadband and Mobile Recover from Lockdown Week

Highlights Average mean download speed on fixed broadband during the week of April 6 touched 36.17 Mbps representing 6% decrease from the peak week of March 2

Average mean download speeds on mobile during the week of April 6 touched 9.67 Mbps representing a decrease of 18%

Mean download speeds recorded during the week of January 6 on fixed broadband was 41.89 Mbps while 11.49 Mbps was recorded on mobile

Ookla on Wednesday said that the mean download speeds in India “increased slightly” on both fixed broadband and mobile during the week of April 6 as compared to the prior week. The company engaged in the internet testing, data and analysis said that India recorded an average download speed of 36.17 Mbps on fixed broadband during the week of April 6. Ookla said that the recorded speeds during the week of April 6 on the fixed broadband represented a 6% decrease as compared to the peak week of March 2. Further, the company said that the volume on Speedtest continued to decline in India during the week of April 6 when compared with the prior 12 week average. The decline in volume on Speedtest was recorded both on mobile and fixed broadband.

Mean Download Speeds in India Down from the Highs

Ookla said the mean download speeds on mobile in India was also down from the peak week of March 2. The company said that the average mobile download speed of 9.67 Mbps recorded during the week of April 6 represents an 18% decrease as compared to the week of March 2. However, the data recorded during April 6 represents a slight increase as compared to the prior week.

The data has been similar across the globe with several countries registering a decrease in mean download speeds during the week of April 6 as compared to the week of March 2.

South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Austria are among the countries that recorded a positive increase in fixed broadband speeds. Algeria and Morocco recorded a 31% and 29% decrease respectively in mean download speeds on fixed broadband. Similarly, Egypt, Japan and Mexico recorded a positive change on mobile during the same time period.

Mean Download Speeds In India Recover from Lockdown Lows

It has to be noted that the mean download speeds in India have recovered from the lows that were recovered during the week of March 23 when lockdown was enforced in the country. According to the data available on Ookla, India’s mean download speeds on fixed broadband were on average 32.88 Mbps while on mobile broadband was 8.57 Mbps during the week of March 23.

Crucially, India recorded a high in the average mean download speeds during the week of January 6 with the fixed broadband speeds touching 41.89 Mbps while 11.49 Mbps was recorded on mobile.