Vodafone Idea Rs 251 Data Voucher to Come With 28 Days Validity



Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs 251 data voucher. Work from home has become a new normal for people amidst the spread of COVID-19. People are staying inside their homes and consuming more and more data to pass their time. To meet the demand of data requirements, telcos have been coming out with new data packs. The Vodafone Idea Rs 251 Data voucher will ship 50GB 4G/3G/2G data. It will come with a standalone validity of 28 days. There are no other benefits included with the voucher.

Vodafone Idea Rs 251 Data Voucher

The Rs 251 data voucher from Vodafone Idea will be good for people who need a data influx in their current plans to get a seamless data experience. It will bring in 50GB of additional data which is a substantial amount for 28 days. But not everyone can get the benefit out of it. The voucher is only available in select telecom circles — Bihar, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), and UP East. The Following circles have been excluded — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP West, and West Bengal.

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea just a few days back updated the benefits of its Rs 98 data voucher. Before the benefit update, the voucher brought in only 6GB unlimited data benefit. But now the telco has marked its Rs 98 data voucher under its ‘Double Data Offer’ scheme. The Rs 98 voucher ships 12GB unlimited data and have a standalone validity of 28 days.

There are two more data vouchers which are offered by Vodafone Idea — Rs 16 and Rs 48 voucher. With the Rs 16 data voucher, the user gets 1GB data with a validity of only 24 hours. With the Rs 48 data voucher, you get 3GB unlimited data with a standalone validity of 28 days.

It is interesting to note that other telcos such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer a data voucher at Rs 251 as well.

Reliance Jio and Airtel Rs 251 Data Voucher

Reliance Jio introduced a ‘Work From Home’ category of vouchers under which it offers three plans. One of those plans come for Rs 251. The Rs 251 voucher from Reliance Jio comes with a benefit of 50GB data with no voice calling facility. It comes with a standalone validity of 30 days.

Airtel didn’t want to behind Reliance Jio and came up with its Rs 251 data voucher as well. With Airtel’s Rs 251 data voucher as well you will get 50GB data. But this voucher doesn’t come with a standalone validity. It has the same validity as of the customers existing base plan.