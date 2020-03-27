Telcos Seek Additional Spectrum from DoT for Handling Increased Data Demand

Highlights Telcos approach DoT seeking additional spectrum

Vodafone Idea asks DoT to clear all the pending spectrum allocation applications

Telcos urge users to use data responsibly

Telecom operators in the country have approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking additional spectrum to handle the growing data needs of consumers. In reply to telcos, the DoT has reportedly asked them to submit additional spectrum allocation request to Wireless Planning Commission (WPC). During the ongoing 21-day lockdown period in India, citizens are supposed to sit at the homes and work. This will result in an upsurge of data consumption. Already, wired broadband service providers are facing the heat as they are unable to provide promised speeds to the consumers. And the majority of the people are relying on mobile data to work from home. This will ultimately lead to congestion and slower data speeds. Telcos are confident of handling the sudden increase in data and voice requirements.

DoT Asks Telcos to Submit Additional Spectrum Requirement

Similar to telecom operators, DoT is also monitoring the current situation and it will act accordingly. Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio already sought additional spectrum from the DoT. The department has now asked all the telcos to submit the spectrum allocation requirement to WPC.

“The DoT has asked all telecom operators to submit their requirement of spectrum circle wise for both access and backhaul spectrum to the Wireless Planning Commission. The department will take a call on spectrum allocation thereafter,” a source said to PTI.

Just yesterday, Vodafone Idea stated that it is confident of handling the additional load on its network. The former leading telecom operator is monitoring the situation closely, and at the same time, it even urged DoT to clear all the pending spectrum allocation applications.

Telcos Saw Up to 100% Surge in Data Consumption in Some Circles

The same PTI report says that telcos witnessed 100% surge in data needs in some circles after the lockdown was imposed. Earlier this week, the Indian government imposed a country-wide 21-day lockdown and all the citizens are currently forced to stay inside their home. The move from the government is to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading.

Due to this, telecom subscribers are relying on the data benefit on their SIM cards. The lockdown will only on April 14, but there are concerns going around the spreading of the virus in India. Bharti Airtel already urged all the telcos to unite during this crisis and all the telcos urged the subscribers to use the data responsibly.