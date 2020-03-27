GTPL Hathway Witnesses Surge in New Cable TV and Broadband Connection Requests

GTPL Hathway Cable Connection and Broadband services have been increased as people are staying at home due to coronavirus outbreak in the nation

By March 27th, 2020 AT 1:20 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • GTPL has just allocated 20% of technical staff on the ground
    • The company is getting demand for both Cable TV connection and Broadband Services
    • GTPL Hathway recently acquired 220,000 subscribers who use both Cable TV and Broadband Services

    The Government of India announced 21 days lockdown in the entire nation to combat Coronavirus. Since the beginning of lockdown, people have been relying on Cable TV, DTH and broadband connections for their entertainment. GTPL Hathway which recently acquired 220,000 subscribers are also seeing increasing demands for Cable TV boxes and broadband connections amidst the social distancing and lockdown period. Piyush Pankaj, who is the Chief Strategy Officer of GTPL Hathway, marked that GTPL is getting more surge in broadband connections and bandwidth consumption. Not only this, but Cable TV connection requests have also been increased as people are staying at home.

    GTPL Reduces Manpower Working on Ground

    To ensure all the preventive measures are being followed strictly, GTPL Hathway has reduced the workforce, which works on the ground. Nearly 20% of the technical staff are allowed to work on real locations, whereas 80 % of the remaining staff are working from home. Piyush Pankaj also marked that since MSOs and LCOs come under essential services, all on-ground team are equipped with proper identification cards to avoid any hassle.

    Not only this, but teams are also fully equipped with hand-sanitisers, face masks and health guides to ensure safety from Covid-19. GTPL Hathway also has regulated payment methods to ensure smooth operations. The company is sending URL’s to customers for collecting payments. Not only this, but on-ground operators are also collecting payments through Paytm. In some cases, consumers are directly paying the company. Pankaj stated that the company is not facing any issues regarding the payment collection.

    GTPL Acquired 220,000 Subscribers Who Use Cable TV and Broadband Services

    In another news, GTPL Hathway has gained 220,000 subscribers who use Cable TV and Broadband Services offered by the Company. Not only this, but GTPL has also partnered with Reliance Jio to explore synergies in network infrastructure. Since there is no competition in the market, GTPL Hathway and Reliance Jio will explore all the synergies happening in the network infrastructure. Also, the partnership will make GTPL Hathway stable. It is also reported that GTPL Hathway is planning to spend Rs 165 crore in capital expenditure in FY20 to provide the best services to its customers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    GTPL Hathway Witnesses Surge in New Cable TV and Broadband Connection Requests

    The Government of India announced 21 days lockdown in the entire nation to combat Coronavirus. Since the beginning of lockdown,...

    module-4-img

    DTH Recharge: D2h Offers Up to 30 Days Extra Service on Long-Term Plans

    Direct-to-the-Home (DTH) service provider, D2h, is amongst the operators known for offering affordable services to the subscribers. For example, D2h...

    module-4-img

    Redmi K30 Pro Could Be the Much-Awaited Poco F2 for India

    The Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China earlier this week and it is currently the affordable phone in the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Indian Broadband Operators Crumble as More Users Flood Online

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 Pro Full Spec-Sheet Leaked: 30W Wireless Charging, IP68 Rating and Dual 48MP Rear Cameras

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Fitness Value Added Service Will Be Available for Free During India Lockdown

    module-4-img

    South Indian Sun TV and Star MAA Become Most Watched Pay TV Channels: BARC