DTH Recharge: D2h Offers Up to 30 Days Extra Service on Long-Term Plans

Highlights D2h is currently offering up to 30 days of free service on 12 months recharge

D2h users will also be eligible for 30% cash back amount

Other DTH operators are also running long-term recharge offers

Direct-to-the-Home (DTH) service provider, D2h, is amongst the operators known for offering affordable services to the subscribers. For example, D2h has the cheapest Multi TV policy right now as it is charging Rs 50 NCF for every secondary connection. Alongside that, D2h is also providing a wide range of channel packs as well. On top of all these, D2h is also offering free service on long-term recharges. If a D2h customer performs a one-time recharge of 12 months, then the company will additionally offer 30 days of service for free, which will take the overall service to 13 months. Furthermore, D2h users can also avail an extra 30% cashback on the UPP amount. Continue reading to know more about the long-term recharge offers currently running by D2h.

D2h Long-Term Recharges: Check What You Get

At the moment, D2h is running three long-term recharges. Almost every DTH subscriber in the country choose monthly recharge option over long-term recharges because we all know what happened by Independent TV. For the unaware, Independent TV closed its operations recently, leaving more than 80,000 users in jeopardy. Independent TV launched an affordable long-term plan in early 2019 and a lot of subscribers chose it. After the closure of services, all these users were left with the option to choose a different operator losing out on the money.

As for the D2h long-term recharge offers, they are three in number; The DTH operator is providing an extra seven days of service with three months of one-time recharge. Next up, if a D2h user recharges for six months upfront, then the company will offer 15 days of free service. And lastly, for annual recharge D2h users will get 30 days or one month of service at no extra cost.

This is how it works. If D2h users with a monthly channel pack worth Rs 250 perform a recharge for 12 months right away, then they will be entitled to 30 days of extra service.

D2h Also Offering 30% Additional Cashback

Not only the long-term recharge offers, but D2h is also running a surprise 30% cashback offer. Existing D2h users get a chance to avail 30% cashback on the UPP amount. That said, this offer is limited to select users and the company will provide the cashback to a random user.