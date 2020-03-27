Redmi K30 Pro Could Be the Much-Awaited Poco F2 for India

Highlights Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro was launched as cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC

The Poco F2 is now said to be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

Xiaomi may not bring the Redmi K30 Pro to India

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China earlier this week and it is currently the affordable phone in the world with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. Even before the official launch of K30 Pro, rumours were rife that it could be launched in India as the much-talked and much-awaited Poco F2 smartphone. This is because of the Poco X2 which is essentially a rebranded Redmi K30 4G from China. Poco India did not confirm anything officially, but a new report now suggests that the K30 Pro will indeed arrive as a Poco smartphone in India. Also, this could be the reason why Redmi made some compromises to keep the smartphone affordable. The Redmi K30 Pro could launch in India as Poco F2 and also as the affordable phone with Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Poco F2 Could Be the Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro: Check Why

Folks at XDA Developers managed to decompile the latest MIUI beta camera app in which they found a constant ‘device_poco_watermark_default_text’ with a string “Shot on POCO Phone.” In addition to that, the Poco F2 will likely have a codename of ‘Imiin’ and the same of the Redmi K30 Pro was ‘Imi.’ For those who are unaware, the Redmi K30 4G and the Poco X2 have the same codename- ‘phoenix.’

So this could mean the Redmi K30 Pro will indeed be rebranded as Poco F2 for India. This isn’t surprising considering what Poco did with the Poco X2 a few months ago. However, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi launches the Redmi K30 Pro in India. If it doesn’t bring the K30 Pro to India, a lot of fans would be disappointed, however, there will be the Poco F2 anyways to accompany the absence of K30 Pro. The Redmi K30 never made its way to India, so there are chances that the K30 Pro not making into the Asian sub-continent.

Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Redmi K30 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera. Underneath, it has the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage. The phone rocks a quad-camera setup on the back featuring 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 20MP selfie camera.

The Redmi K30 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery and has support for 33W fast charging. It runs MIUI 11 out of the box based on Android 10.