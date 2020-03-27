Highlights Reliance Jio is offering double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers

Vodafone is running a double data on few of its plans

Airtel and Vodafone also have data add-ons priced under Rs 100

As India enters into the third day of its 21-day lockdown as announced by the Indian PM Narendra Modi, majority of its citizens are now required to work from home. However, the data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for a period ending December 2019 suggests that only 19.14 million in India have wireline broadband connections. Trai’s data indicates that a large number of work from home users will have to rely on the cellular data connection for performing their professional work. Although, the Indian telecom providers offer generous data as compared to other countries across the globe, chances are one might run out of data. Fortunately for those users who are in need of more data, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Bharti Airtel are offering additional data through add-on packs.

Reliance Jio Data Add-On Plans

As part of its initiative to support India’s fight against Coronavirus, Reliance Industries announced that Jio would be providing double-data across its 4G data vouchers.

The standalone Rs 251 data voucher from Jio offers 51 days validity with 2GB per day data benefit. For those in need of additional non-Jio voice calling minutes along with additional data, Jio has a base plan of Rs 11 that offers 800MB data and 75 minutes of non Jio calling. The Rs 21 add-on pack comes with 2GB data and 200 minutes of non Jio calling while the Rs 51 plan offers 6GB data and 500 minutes of non Jio calls.

Jio also has an Rs 101 plan that offers 12GB data and 1000 minutes of off-net calling. It has to be noted that apart from the standalone data pack, the vouchers that offer non-Jio minutes are valid until the end of the user’s existing plan.

Vodafone Add-on Plans and Double Data Offers

For those using Vodafone’s network, the company offers three data add-on packs with the base pack starting at Rs 16. The base pack is valid for 24 hours and offers 1GB data.

Vodafone also offers additional data packs that have 28 days validity and are priced at Rs 48 and Rs 98 that allows 3GB and 6GB of data respectively.

The company is also running a double data offer on its Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans that gives users 3GB per day. The Rs 249 plan is valid for 28 days while the Rs 399 plan is valid for 56 and the Rs 599 plan has an 84 day validity.

Airtel Add-On Plans

Airtel is offering two standalone data add-on plans with the base pack being priced at Rs 48 with a validity of 28 days and 3G of data. The company also offers a 6GB of data pack with a validity of 28 days and that is priced at Rs 98.