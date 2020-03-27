Tata Sky Inactive Subscribers Can Extend Subscription by 7 Days: Check How

Highlights Subscribers can avail 7-day Balance loan offer by giving a miss call on 080-61999922

Tata Sky will debit the amount from subscribers account on the eighth day

Tata Sky Fitness service is available for free of cost during the lockdown period

Covid-19 has been causing trouble to the entire nation. More than 700 positive cases have been registered in India so far. To curb the deadly virus, the government has announced a lockdown for 21 days. Not only this, but the government has also suggested people follow social distancing to avoid the virus from spreading Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Tata Sky is providing relief to its customers by offering a 7-day balance loan offer. Under the offer, users whose account have been deactivated will receive a message from Tata Sky which will allow them a 7-day credit. Once the customers opt for the offer, the loan amount will be debited from their respective accounts on the eighth day.

How Can Tata Sky Existing Users Avail the Offer

Tata Sky has specially launched the 7-day balance loan offer for deactivated accounts. If the subscribers have not been able to recharge their accounts due to the lockdown, Tata Sky will send a message to the registered mobile number of the subscribers which will state that their account has been deactivated.

To avail the 7-day credit, subscribers have to give a missed call to 080-61999922. Once the customers give a missed call in the mentioned number, they will get a 7-day credit balance which will be deducted from their account on the eighth day. However, subscribers must keep their set-up box in standby mode for the reactivation of services.

Tata Sky Fitness Will Be Free During Lockdown Period

In another news, Tata Sky has stated that it will offer Tata Sky Fitness Value-added service without any extra cost during the 21-day lockdown period by the government. With this announcement, Tata Sky will cater to the needs of its subscribers who are planning to stay fit.

For those who don’t know, Tata Sky Fitness VAS is one of the most lovable and popular services on the platform. Subscribers can enjoy fitness videos from various experts in multiple languages. Not only this, but the service also offers a dedicated slot to women’s fitness and interactive sessions along with nutrition advice. Usually, Tata Sky Fitness service is available at Rs 2 per day, however, users will get the service for free.