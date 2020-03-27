BSNL Distributes February Month Salaries to Employees

Highlights BSNL has paid wages to 90,000 employees

BSNL is also implementing revival package approved by the cabinet

The company is also offering free work from home broadband plan

BSNL has recently cleared February month wages to its employees. The telco cleared the salaries of approximately 90,000 workers to support them during the lockdown period, which has been declared by the government to combat Coronavirus. Not only this, but the state-run telco has also marked that they will clear the salaries for March by the end of the month or first week of April. As per the sources of ET Telecom, BSNL is trying to cater to the needs of growing network demand caused by Covid-19. BSNL has been struggling financially for a couple of years now, but the relief package from the government came as a breather for the telco.

BSNL is Implementing Revival Package Approved by Cabinet

BSNL was facing trouble due to financial burden and losses. To help the telco giant, the government approved a revival package at the end of 2019 to clear their financial liabilities. Currently, BSNL is implementing the revival package. Nearly 78,000 employees have opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) which was one of the significant aspects of the revival package. It is expected that BSNL is currently saving Rs 600 crore a month and Rs 7,000 crore annually because of the reduced workforce.

Pravin Kumar Purwar, who is the chairman of BSNL, marked that the company will save Rs 1,300 crore in February and March Month combined. Apart from VRS, the telco is also allocating fourth-generation airwaves along with asset monetisation.

BSNL is also following the words of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed the corporate sector in his speech and appealed them to not deduct wages of their workforce as long as their stay in their homes because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

BSNL Launches Free Work from Home Broadband Plan

Covid-19 has forced people to lock themselves at home. The government has also imposed a 21-day lockdown in the entire nation. To ensure people stay productive and work from their homes, BSNL has launched a free work from home broadband plan.

Under the offer, BSNL will offer free internet services to all citizens across the country who has BSNL landline and doesn’t have a broadband connection. The telco will offer internet speed of 10 Mbps, and users will get 5GB per day. Once the data limit is exhausted, the speed will come down to 1 Mbps. Not only this, but users will also get free email access with 1GB of free storage.