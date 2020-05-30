Bharti Airtel Rs 251 Prepaid Data Pack is Now Available for Recharge via Official Channels

Airtel had recently introduced similar data vouchers as of Reliance Jio. One of its plans came for Rs 251 which the telco retracted from their website soon enough. But the plan was still offered by various third-party apps to customers for recharging. This was a little strange, but now Airtel has reintroduced the Rs 251 data pack on their website. It directly in competition from the data voucher which Reliance Jio offers for Rs 251 with the same benefits but a different validity period. Let’s take a look at what this voucher from Airtel offers.

Airtel 251 Voucher Details

Rs 251 voucher introduced by Airtel comes with a data benefit of 50GB unlimited data. There is no voice calling benefits with the voucher though. You can add them into your base plan as a data booster for yourself. The validity of the voucher will automatically become the same as of your base plan. You don’t get Airtel Thanks benefits with the voucher as well.

Comparing it from the Reliance Jio voucher, everything about them is the same apart from their validity periods. Reliance Jio is offering a standalone validity of 30 days with its voucher. With the Airtel voucher though, the validity is the same as the existing plan.

Other Data Vouchers From Airtel

The cheapest data voucher from Airtel is of Rs 48 with which you will get 3GB data with no caps on daily use for 28 days. The other voucher comes for Rs 98 which comes with 12GB unlimited data with no caps on daily use and validity of the plan becomes the same as of existing plan. The most interesting plan under the data category of Airtel is Rs 401 plan. It comes with 3GB daily data with a validity of 28 days. Unlike the other plans though, this one comes with an additional benefit of Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. And none of the above-mentioned vouchers come with the voice calling benefit.