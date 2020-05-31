OnePlus 6 and 6T To Get ‘Work Life Balance’ Feature in the New OxygenOS 10.3.4

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are going to get the latest OxygenOS 10.3.4 update after OnePlus has ensured it is free of critical bugs

    OnePlus 6 and 6T are going to going receive the latest OxygenOS 10.3.4 update which will bring the ‘Work Life Balance’ feature with it. The update is also bringing the May 2020 security patch. With the update, system stability will be improved and general bugs will be fixed. The ‘Work Life Balance’ is a feature which is already present in all the OnePlus devices which came after OnePlus 6T. But now the feature is also going to be introduced in the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The update will be out for users only after OnePlus has ensured that there are no critical bugs present.

    OTA Update to Bring the OxygenOS 10.3.4

    From the changelog shared by OnePlus, it is evident that the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are going to get an OTA update. All the Indian users of the devices will be getting ‘Epic Games’ in the Game Space. If notifications are too much trouble for you but you don’t want to miss out on the important ones, you can set a priority setting for notifications and allocate them time wisely so that you can achieve a work-life balance. The software update will fix the SIM 2 issue which was flaring up when the devices went in roaming state. The launcher version of your device will show the latest version to be 4.1.6.

    Select Users to Get the Update Initially

    OnePlus ensures that whatever they deliver something, they don’t comprise with its quality. So the smartphone manufacturer is taking its time to roll out the new OTA OxygenOS 10.3.4. OnePlus is going to roll out the new update on May 27 to a handful of users only and the mass rollout of the update will happen at a future date. Users using VPN network to download the OTA update won’t be able to do it as the update is going to be rolled out regionally. For checking if you got the update or not, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

