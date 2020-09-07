Xiaomi Introduces Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Series in India, Prices Start at Rs 13,499

Xiaomi on Monday introduced Mi TV Horizon Edition in multiple variants featuring “bezel-less” design, enhanced Patchwall along with a Mi QuickWake function. The company in a release highlighted that the Mi TV Horizon Edition series provides “immersive viewing experience” with the devices having an 95% screen to body ratio and an 178 degree viewing angle. It has to be noted that Xiaomi since its initial foray into TVs in 2018 rapidly gained market share with the company highlighting that it has sold over four million TVs in India. The company said that it has 30% market share in the TV segment in India.

Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV Horizon Edition in India

Xiaomi said that the Mi TV Horizon Edition packs in Vivid Picture Engine delivering “accurate screen calibration, deeper contrasts and pinpoint precision in colour reproduction.”

The Mi TV Horizon Edition series are also said to be featuring an “refined version of Patchwall designed specifically for the Indian consumers.” Xiaomi said that the PatchWall, its Android TV based custom software designed for TVs offers integration with over 23 content partners such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Further, the PatchWall is also said to feature content in over 16 languages.

The Patchwall is said to include features such as universal search, kids mode, curated lists and one click play. Xiaomi said that the Mi TV Horizon Edition runs on Android 9 providing access to over 5000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The Google Data Saver feature that enables users to watch “three times more content” is also said to be included on Mi TV Horizon Edition series.

Xiaomi said that the Mi TV Horizon Edition is equipped with a 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound along with multiple ports enabling users to connect to additional devices such as soundbar.

Crucially, the Mi QuickWake function is said to enable Mi TV users to wake the TV in seconds.

Mi TV Horizon Edition Series: Pricing and Availability

The company said that the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch display variants. The devices are said to feature an quad-core processor and Mali 450 graphics along with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The 32-inch variant with 1368×768 pixel display is said to host three HDMI ports, two USB ports and one Ethernet port along with an 3.5mm audio jack. The 43-inch variant with 1920×1080 pixel display is said to host similar ports found on the 32-inch variant along with an single S/PDIF optical port.

Xiaomi said that the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition with 32-inch display will be available on Mi Home and Flipkart from September 11, 2020. Further, the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition with 43-inch display is said to be available on Mi Home and Amazon from September 15, 2020. The company said that the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series will also “soon” be available across Mi Stores, Mi Studio and offline stores.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition with 32-inch display is said to carry a price tag of Rs 13,499 while the 43-inch display variant is said to priced at Rs 22,999.