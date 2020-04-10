BSNL Waives Off Up to 4 Months Rental on Long-Term Broadband Plans

Highlights BSNL is providing up to four months of free service on long-term plans

The ISP Is running the offer in all the circles

BSNL's landline and other plans are also part of the Bonanza offer

BSNL is currently the country’s leading broadband service provider and the company has managed to stay on top of the list for more than ten years. However, in recent times we have seen private Internet Service Providers (ISP) growing at a rapid pace in India and the state-run company was left with no option besides introducing competitive broadband plans which also come bundled with additional benefits. A lot of subscribers looking for a new broadband connection always opt for long-term plans; BSNL is currently running an offer as part of which new/existing users can avail up to four months of rental for free by choosing a single plan for a longer period. The company is terming the offer as ‘Bonanza.’ All the BSNL broadband plans are eligible for this offer and the complete terms and conditions are listed below.

BSNL Annual/Biennial/Triennial Plans Come With Free Subscription

As we already know, BSNL has a wide range of broadband plans starting at just Rs 99 and going all the way up to Rs 16,999. The company’s unique Bharat Fibre broadband plans start at Rs 777 for new customers and Rs 849 for existing users.

Coming to the Bonanza offer currently on offer by BSNL, it offers a user one month of free service if he/she chooses a single plan for 12 months. On 24 months fixed subscription, BSNL will provide an additional three months of service which makes it an overall 27 months service. Lastly, if a BSNL subscriber chooses a single plan for 36 months, then the company will provide another four months of service at no extra cost, making it a total of 40 months service.

BSNL also says the offer is valid on all landline, DSL, Bharat Fibre, BB over Wi-Fi broadband plans in all the circles.

How to Avail BSNL Bonanza Offer?

New users who are looking to have any of the connections mentioned above can call the company’s toll-free number 18003451500 to avail a connection. Also, at the time of choosing the plans, users can opt for annual or biennial or triennial plans which come with up to four months of extra service. Additionally, users can visit the nearest BSNL customer portal for registering a new connection request. Existing BSNL customers can also renew their subscription via self-care app or website and avail free service of up to four months.

BSNL Broadband Plans Start at Just Rs 99

BSNL’s broadband plans come with different speeds and at different price points. For example, the company is providing a Rs 99 plan with 1.5GB daily data and 20 Mbps speeds across all the circles. Speeds will be reduced to 512 Kbps after the completion of daily data. However, the company’s Bharat Fibre broadband plans come with a minimum of 50 Mbps speeds, up to 170GB daily data benefit, Amazon Prime membership at no extra costs even on a monthly subscription and free unlimited voice calling benefit at no extra cost.

Currently, BSNL’s Bharat Fibre plans are available only in select circles, but the non-Bharat Fibre plans are available across the country where BSNL is operating.