OnePlus Demonstrates 120Hz Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display Tech, Will Ship With OnePlus 8 Series

Highlights OnePlus 8 series will at least ship with a 90Hz screen

OnePlus 8 Pro might have the latest 120Hz refresh rate screen from OnePlus

OnePlus 8 phones may debut in Q2 2020

Before one of the most popular OEMs in the market right now, OnePlus, debuts its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones this year, the company has held a unique event today. This event was solely about the screen which would feature on the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. In this event held in Shenzen, China OnePlus shared and the details and specifications of the Quad HD+ OLED display which it has developed with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previously, OnePlus has released phones with the 90Hz refresh rate which the company has termed as the “Fluid Display”. This display has struck a chord with the users since it is very smooth. However, the 120Hz display will be even smoother in playback and will make animations very pleasant to look at. Some of the devices in the market right now which come with 120Hz refresh rate include the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone 2.

OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display Will Be Brighter Than Other Screens

Last year, OnePlus brought the 90Hz screen to masses with the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. Later on, it launched the OnePlus 7T with the same 90Hz screen at a starting price of Rs 37,999. Right now, we can get a smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. The cheapest smartphone with a 120Hz screen is the Asus ROG Phone 2 which is available at Rs 37,999 in the country.

In 2020, OnePlus smartphones will be seen sporting 120Hz Quad HD+ screens. We may see the OnePlus 8 Pro using a 120Hz panel, whereas the OnePlus 8 will likely settle down with a 90Hz screen. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau believes “This will be the best smartphone display in 2020.”

According to the Chinese company, it’s new display tech will feature the most rigorous hardware configuration in the industry. It also sports technologies like MEMC technology for smoother video playback, a Quad HD+ resolution, the most accurate colour accuracy and 4096-level of automatic brightness control. OnePlus affirms its 120Hz Fluid Display will offer four times better brightness than average Android flagships.

“We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus’s new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020,” further added Pete Lau.

OnePlus Flagships Incoming With 120Hz Screens

In 2020, we may see smartphone brands adopting two technologies- punch-hole displays and higher refresh rate screens. Out of the four OnePlus smartphones released in 2019, three of them came with 90Hz screens including the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. In 2020, all the OnePlus smartphones will come with higher refresh rate screens, as announced by the company today.

It will be interesting to see if OnePlus adds 120Hz refresh rate even to the standard OnePlus 8 model. Going by the rumours, the OnePlus 8 series will have three smartphones- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 will be the flagship killer, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will be premium offering from the brand. The OnePlus 8 Lite is currently said to be the company’s take on the affordable 5G smartphone space.

In other news, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series- the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ Ultra are also said to come with 120Hz refresh rate screens. OnePlus 8 series is expected to debut in Q2 2020.