Realme UI to Bring New Features, Optimised Interface and Coming to 13 Smartphones

Highlights Realme UI will reach 13 smartphones by the end of this year

Realme UI will bring new features to the table

The interface is said to be close to stock Android

Realme UI is all set to reach 13 smartphones by the end of this year. Ahead of the official rollout, the company has detailed key features of its custom interface. First and foremost, Realme UI will be based on Android 10 and it will reach the Realme 3 Pro later this month in India as well. Up until now, Realme used ColorOS, which is its parent company’s custom UI, but going forward, all the Realme smartphones will ship with Realme UI itself. Some of the key features of Realme UI include the ability to customise app icons, 11 new wallpapers, optimisations to three-finger screenshot gesture and stock Android resemblance. The Realme X2 Pro in China is already getting Realme UI beta version and 12 more smartphones will get the update by Q3 2020.

Realme UI Features Detailed: Everything You Need to Know

Realme has been talking about its custom interface for more than six months now. Finally, we hear some news regarding Realme UI. As for the features, Realme UI will be close to stock Android. However, the beta users of Realme X2 Pro says the interface is similar to ColorOS 7 which Oppo launched to its smartphones last year. The next important thing is Realme UI will be based on Android 10. So the Realme 3 Pro and the Realme XT which will get the update later this month will be updated to Android 10.

Other new features include the ability to customise icon size and style with the option to choose icon shape, size and third-party fonts. Realme UI will also ship with 11 new wallpapers and the company says they are created with inspiration from natural elements. Realme will also use Oppo’s quantum animation engine to improve the screen fluency and offer better animations.

Since Realme UI will be based on Android 10, it comes with Focus Mode to isolate users from the outside world while playing relaxing music in the background. Realme users will also be able to experience improve three-finger screenshot, with users only required to touch and hold the screen with three fingers for a few seconds, after which they swipe down to select a specific area.

Lastly, the update also brings a new feature called ‘Personal Information Protection,’ which essentially shows empty information pages when apps request personal user information. Also, Realme UI will offer always-on display in the form of screen-off display to show important information like notification count, time, battery, etc, when the screen is turned off.

Realme UI Will Reach 13 Smartphones by the End of 2020

Firstly, the Realme UI will reach 13 smartphones- Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme 2 Pro and the Realme C2. Sadly, the Realme 1, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones will not get the Realme UI update.

So all the 13 smartphones will be updated to Android 10, and according to Realme’s update policy, this will be the final major Android update to these phones. For the unaware, phones like Realme 1, Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro arrived with Android Oreo onboard, so they have been updated with ColorOS-based Android 9 Pie. This could be the reason why Realme will not be rolling out Android 10-based RealmeUI to those phones.