Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel Plans Offering 2GB Daily Data With Validity of 28 and 84 Days



You might be working from home or restraining yourself from going out because of the pandemic’s threat. Unlike earlier, we can’t travel freely and so the internet has become the only source for us to get our work done or get some entertainment. You might have finished your data pack or maybe about to. Most of the people are going for 2GB daily data plans at the moment because the demand for internet related work has surged. So here are all the details of 2GB daily data plans as of 15th June from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea so that you can take an informed decision on your next recharge. But this time around, we are only focusing on 2GB daily data plans from each telco which come with a validity of 28 days and 84 days. There are more plans from these telcos which offer 2GB daily data, but they with longer validity, so we are are not including them here.

Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel offers two prepaid plans in 2GB per day unlimited segment at Rs 298 with 28 days validity and Rs 698 with 84 days validity. These packs provide customers with 2GB Data per day along with Unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and Airtel App benefits. Access to Shaw Academy for one year is one of the perks that come bundled with the plans. Along with that, Airtel is also offering 2GB free cloud storage with its plans with the Airtel Thanks app.

The benefits include free subscriptions to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Hellotunes, and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transaction.

Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans

Jio too offers 2GB per day packs at a lower price, which comes with FUP minutes for calling. Jio’s plans are priced at Rs 249 and Rs 599 and offer 2GB data per day along with unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 100 SMS/day with a validity of 28 and 84 days. However fair usage policy of 1000 and 3000 minutes applies on individual plans for Jio to Non-Jio calling. These plans also give access to a host of Jio’s digital platforms and services.

Vodafone Idea 2GB Daily Data Plans

Coming to Vodafone Idea, customers of both the Vodafone and Idea can enjoy the currently ongoing double data benefit. Vodafone and Idea offer plans at Rs 299 and Rs 699 where customers can enjoy 2GB data per day in addition with an extra 2GB per day as a limited-time double data offer along with unlimited voice and 100sms/day with a validity of 28 days and 84 days respectively. These plans also give access to Vodafone/idea video platforms along with ZEE5 subscription.