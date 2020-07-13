Realme 6i Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow for Under Rs 15,000

Realme 6i which has been launched in Myanmar last month might launch in India on July 14, 2020, alongside Realme C11. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore pointed the news on his Twitter account. The tweet by tipster stated that renowned e-commerce platform Flipkart accidentally leaked the launch date and price of the Realme 6i in India. However, the page has been taken down by Flipkart. The tipster shared another image which indicates that Realme 6i might feature a punch-hole display and a 90Hz display. As per other reports available on the internet, Realme 6i is expected to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s.

Realme 6i: Expected Specifications and Features

The image posted by the tipster on his Twitter account suggests that Flipkart created a microsite for the Realme 6i to tease some specifications of the device. It is expected that Realme 6i will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Also, the device might come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. As of design features, the Realme 6i might feature a hole-punch design a 90Hz display. Coming to camera specifications, the device might feature quad rear camera setup with 48MP as the primary camera. Flipkart has removed the listing of the Realme 6i after it was reported on Twitter.

Realme 6i: Expected Pricing and Availability

The image posted by tipster Sudhanshu on his Twitter account reads that Realme 6i is Flipkart’s most powerful mid-ranger under Rs 15,000. It is suggested that Realme 6i will be priced below Rs 15,000. It is also expected that the Realme 6i will be launched in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. As of colour options, the Realme 6i might come in two colour variants which could be Black and White.

Coming to the launch date, leaked information posted by the tipster indicates that Realme 6i will be launched on July 14, 2020. Realme C11 is also scheduled to launch on July 14, 2020. It is expected that Realme 6i will be launched alongside Realme C11.