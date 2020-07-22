Vodafone and Idea merged back on August 31, 2018. After the merger, it was renamed as Vodafone Idea Limited. Now Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has brought the Idea postpaid customers under one umbrella of Vodafone RED. This is by far the biggest consolidation move by VIL in merging the services of Vodafone and Idea since the time they came together. The Idea postpaid users will be getting the benefit of this move. All the Vodafone Idea limited customers (now including Idea postpaid users) will now be able to access the benefits of Vodafone RED.

Vodafone RED Benefits Accessible to Idea Postpaid Users

Benefits of Vodafone RED will now be accessible by Idea postpaid customers as well. But this move also benefits the company. VIL will be able to group their resources together now and provide a unified service to its customers. Idea postpaid customers will now be able to group all their bills into one by availing the RED family subscription. The Idea postpaid customers can now access the Vodafone Play’s premium content and a bundle of other value-added services. Idea postpaid customers will also get the benefit of sharing, pooling, and data rollover.

Vishant Vohra, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “The consolidation of Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers is a major step towards our vision of one company, one network. One of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space, this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers. It enables us to provide enhanced customer experience to our postpaid users.”

After the integration, the call centre agents will be able to solve the queries of customers properly given that they will get a 360-degree view on the insights provided by the customers. All the customers will also be receiving real-time alerts and notifications for over-usage. VIL has managed to integrate the services of the two networks in 92% of the districts.