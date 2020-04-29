WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Messenger Rooms in Beta Version

Highlights Facebook Messenger Rooms to feature on WhatsApp soon

Call up to 50 people on a video call with Messenger Rooms

Messenger Rooms video calls are not encrypted end-to-end

Facebook owns some of the major social media platforms today, such as Instagram and WhatsApp. WhatsApp is arguably one of the most used chatting apps in the world today. Almost every smartphone user has the app installed on their phones. One of the best things about the app is that it keeps on rolling out the updates for its users, making the app more interactive and easy to use. According to a recent report, WhatsApp is adding a new feature – ‘Messenger Rooms’ in the app. Messenger Rooms is a feature which will integrate the Messenger Room by Facebook and WhatsApp. With the Messenger Room, people will be allowed to build groups of up to 50 people. Facebook has said that it will integrate Instagram with Messenger Rooms, but there is clarity on it right now.

WhatsApp Beta Version 2.20.139 Out for Android

The WhatsApp beta version 2.20.139 is out for Android devices only for now. Users who are running the beta version of the app will be able to see the new feature on the app. But for now, WhatsApp has not made it functional. So you can only see it, but it won’t work at the moment. This is likely because WhatsApp is working on the feature and making it bug-free. The feature will be added, and its shortcut will be accessible in the chat/group spare sheet. So for now if you click on the new option, a window will appear which will be explaining to you about the upcoming feature.

Facebook Messenger Rooms Are Not End to End Encrypted

One of the most loved security features about WhatsApp is that it is end-to-end encrypted. But at the same time, Messenger Rooms video chats won’t be end-to-end encrypted. Is that a potential security issue for Facebook and Messenger could be! It is something that the social media giants might be already working on. Even the video call sessions from the app can hold up to 50 people at a time. This is excellent news for everyone who trusts Facebook and WhatsApp more than Zoom today.