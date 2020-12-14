Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch in India on December 16, Price and Specifications

Infinix Smart HD 2021 is all set to launch in India on December 16, 2020. The price of the device has been revealed through a listing on Flipkart. Infinix Smart HD 2021 will launch on December 16, 2020, 12 PM and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The device might come with a teardrop notch at the front housing the selfie camera and at the back, a dual-camera setup. The chipset of the device has not been confirmed yet, but there are a lot of details which could be seen through the Flipkart listing. Keep reading ahead to find out.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 might come with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch at the front. The device is expected to get 2GB of RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage. For additional security, there might be a fingerprint scanner at the upper center on the back along with dual cameras on top. With the cameras, a flash module can also be seen in the images leaked of the device.

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 might come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 5W fast charging. As for the operating system of the device, it is expected to run on Android 10 (Go Edition). The device is further expected to achieve a maximum brightness of up to 500nits.

Coming back to the cameras, the primary sensors on both the ends (front and back) are expected to be 8MP sensors. Also, the user might get to extend the internal storage up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price (Expected)

The price of the Infinix Smart HD 2021 is expected to be Rs 5,999. The device is expected to launch on December 16, 2020, in India. It is further expected to be available in three different colours namely Blue, Black, and Turquoise.

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 will sell exclusively through Flipkart. It is worth remembering that all the details mentioned above were found on a listing of Flipkart and are not yet confirmed.