Vodafone Idea and Bajaj Finance Launch Unique Smartphone Offer

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the largest telecom operators in the country has partnered with Bajaj Finance, an investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group to provide users easy access to smartphones and data for connectivity. It is a strategic partnership between both the parties, which will help users in getting new smartphones and prepaid plans altogether in an EMI scheme. The EMI scheme also discounts the price of the prepaid plan against the open market recharges made by the users. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the offer.

Vodafone Idea and Bajaj Finance EMI Scheme Offer for Smartphones and Prepaid Plans

Vi and Baja Finance will allow users to purchase new smartphones and prepaid plans and then allow them to pay back the amount in 6 to 12 months through an Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI) scheme.

Under the offer, Vi has availed users with two prepaid plans. On purchase of a new device, the Vi users can purchase either the Rs 1,197 or Rs 2,399 prepaid plan from the telco and add it on their EMI payments.

In case the user purchases the Rs 1,197 prepaid plan, he/she will get to pay the amount in the form of EMIs in 6 months. The cost to the user would be Rs 200 per month. That would be a discounted price for the user against paying Rs 249 on open market recharges.

Coming to the second plan, when purchasing the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan, the user would get to pay the amount of this prepaid plan over 12 months in the form of EMIs. The company would charge Rs 200 per month for the 12 months from the date of purchase. It would also be a discounted price since the user would have to pay Rs 299 on open market recharges instead of Rs 200.

The Rs 1,197 plan offers 12 months will come with a validity of 6 months and offer users 1.5GB data with unlimited voice calling benefit and 100 SMS/day. Whereas the Rs 2,399 prepaid plan will come with a validity of 1 year and offer users 2GB daily data with unlimited voice calling benefit and 100 SMS/day.