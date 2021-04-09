Redmi Note 10s Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, India Launch Soon

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 10s smartphone soon in India. The company recently launched the smartphone in the global market, but it missed the India launch. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the smartphone in the last few weeks. Now in the latest development, the handset is spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, hinting towards its launch very soon. Previous reports suggested that the Redmi Note 10s will debut in India under POCO branding, but it seems that it will launch under Redmi branding only. Let’s see what information Bluetooth SIG certification of Redmi Note 10s has for us.

Redmi Note 10s Bluetooth SIG Certification

According to the listing, the Redmi Note 10s is spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification with model number M2101K7BI. The listing also confirmed the handset would run on MIUI 12.5. Besides, the certification site didn’t reveal anything about the specifications of the Redmi Note 10s. We can expect some more information about the smartphone in the upcoming days.

Redmi Note 10s Specifications (Global Variant)

Thanks to the global launch, we know pretty much about the smartphone. The Redmi Note 10s flaunts a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate support. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner of security.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10s is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the photography front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the rear with the combination of a 64MP primary camera sensor accompanied with an 8MP wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor with an LED flash. Upfront, the handset offers a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls which sits underneath the punch-hole cutout design.