Vodafone Idea Did Not Pay License Fee to DoT for Q4 FY21: Report

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been issued a show-cause notice by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not paying the license fee

By April 9th, 2021 AT 12:11 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 4 Comments

    vodafone-idea-did-not-pay-license-fee

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been issued a show-cause notice by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not paying the license fee for Q4 FY21. Vi’s last date for paying the license fee was March 25, 2021.

    As per a BusinessLine report, the telco has missed out on paying the license fee for seven circles in India, including Gujarat, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Orissa, and Uttar Pradesh East.

    DoT’s letter to Vi mentioned that the telco had not paid the fee for national long distance licenses.

    Show Cause Notice to Vi for April 12, 2021

    DoT has issued a show-cause notice to Vi for appearing at the court on April 12, 2021. The telco will be given a chance to explain why any action should not be taken against it. If Vi is unable to communicate the reasons for why it couldn’t pay the dues, an action will be taken against it.

    As per the Unified License Agreement, operators are required to pay the licensee fee in a quarterly manner, meaning four times a financial year. Every licensee must pay the entire dues for the last quarter by March 25.

    During the last quarter of FY20, Vi had paid Rs 1,367 crores in spectrum usage charges (SuC) and license fee, while in the first quarter of FY21, the telco paid Rs 1,200 crores for the same.

    An official statement from Vi is yet to come on the matter. The telco has been going through a loss for several consecutive quarters now. Vi might cite reasons such as poor financials or huge debt and interest payments for not being able to pay the mandatory dues.

    The show-cause notice has asked Vi to appear in the court on April 12, 2021, which is just 2 days away from now. The investors of the company will be looking forward to the answers present by Vi for the missed payments.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    4 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Verizon Deploys Network Repeaters to Enhance 5G Connectivity

    The American multinational telecommunication entity Verizon plans to amplify its 5G footprint in the US region by deploying network repeaters...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Did Not Pay License Fee to DoT for Q4 FY21: Report

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been issued a show-cause notice by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for not paying the license...

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 10s Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, India Launch Soon

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Redmi Note 10s smartphone soon in India. The company recently launched the smartphone...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Might Outsource its Future Cameras from Olympus: Report

    module-4-img

    LG Smartphone Users to Get OS Update for Up to 3 Years

    module-4-img

    Realme C20, C21, and C25 Devices Launched in India Under Rs 11,000

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Announces Integrated IoT Solutions for Enterprises