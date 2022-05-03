OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch Imminent, What to Know

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is soon expected to launch. Since 2020, OnePlus has been investing a lot into expanding its Nord lineup of products across the globe. Nord branded smartphones from OnePlus usually fall in the more affordable category. Since the start of this year, OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Both are 5G smartphones meant for people looking for something affordable.

Now, according to a MySmartPrice report, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been spotted on the NBTC certification website by the tipster Abhishek Yadav. The listing confirms the model number of the smartphone to be CPH2399. The device has been in the news for quite some time now, but no exact time frame is known for when it will launch and in which markets it will be available.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications Tipped So Far

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with support for a maximum 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout at the top. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor might be a 50MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. For selfies, the smartphone might come with a 32MP sensor at the front.

With the OnePlus Nord 2T, the alert slider is expected to be there on the device. Further, the device is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. Currently, two of the OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G, support 80W fast charging. There’s a 150W fast-charging variant of the OnePlus 10R 5G as well. The device is expected to run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.