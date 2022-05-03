GTPL Is Offering a Very Compelling 50 Mbps Broadband Plan to Indians

GTPL, a regional internet service provider (ISP), is offering a very compelling 50 Mbps broadband plan to consumers. The company offers services in select big cities of India and provides users with plans ranging from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps. It is fair to say that GTPL won’t be the first option for a majority of people living in the country. This is because, with GTPL, you can’t go for super high-speed broadband plans. Further, users can only purchase plans with a validity of 6, 9, and 12 months when it comes to GTPL. The company doesn’t offer a one-month plan to users. Let’s take a look at why the 50 Mbps broadband plan from GTPL could be a good option despite the conditions.

GTPL 50 Mbps Broadband Plan Details and Why It Could Be a Good Option

First of all, the company offers its broadband connections with a free-of-cost router, zero installation charges, and zero security deposit. Then, you can get the 50 Mbps broadband plan from GTPL for Rs 3,389 for six months, Rs 3,983 for nine months, and Rs 5,084 for 12 months.

Of course, the price doesn’t include GST over here. With GST added, the overall cost of the six, nine, and twelve months would become Rs 3,999, Rs 4,700, and Rs 5,999. The monthly cost of the plan won’t be very low but would be suitable enough for a 50 Mbps broadband plan. Since there’s no security deposit either, customers don’t have to worry about paying money to get the router from the company.

If you want to take a look at other plans, you can visit the company’s website, which is pretty easy to navigate through. There are 60 Mbps, 80 Mbps, and 100 Mbps broadband plans available for users.

GTPL offers its broadband internet service under the brand GTPL Fiber, and it is available in multiple cities of the country, such as Ahmedabad, Baroda, and more.