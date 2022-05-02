Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Confirmed to Feature Fast-Charging, Check Details

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W are going to launch in India very soon. Ahead of the launch of both smartphones, the company has confirmed the fast-charging details of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 will both come with support for 66W and 44W fast charging. It is a decent power to charge any device today (at least way faster than expensive iPhones).

The smartphones are set to launch in India on May 4, 2022. The company has been revealing the specs of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G one by one on a microsite inside Flipkart for the users. A lot of the specs have already been revealed by Vivo; let’s check them out.

Vivo T1 Series Specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, a 5G enabled chipset made on the 6nm process. It can support both SA/NSA 5G network connectivity.

Further, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera sensor, a wide-angle camera sensor, and a macro camera sensor. The company was also going to reveal the display specifications at 12 PM today on Flipkart, but the update hasn’t been made yet.

The launch of the smartphone is just two days away, and it is expected to become one of the most competitive devices in the semi-mid-range category. The device might feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. For selfies, there might be a 16MP sensor at the front. The smartphone is expected to pack a 4700mAh battery.

It could run on Android 12 based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. Notably, the two devices from Vivo look very similar to the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the iQOO Z6. For the unaware, iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo.