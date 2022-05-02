One Broadband Becomes India’s 4th Largest Private ISP With 1 Million Subscribers

One Broadband has become India’s 4th largest private internet service provider (ISP) by adding over 2,00,000 new users in the fourth quarter of FY22, recording a growth of 65% over FY21. The company now has more than 1 million subscribers under its books.

The growth in demand for online services has benefited One Broadband. The company offers internet plans with up to 1 Gbps of speeds under its flagship brand OneGigaFiber. Note that the company has also deployed the world’s largest city-wide 11,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots for the Delhi state government through its partner.

One Broadband Plans Not Available Across India

The company has great prospects of aggressive growth subjective to its capabilities of investing and laying OFC (optical fiber cable) across India. One Broadband is currently present in under 30 cities of India. Further, the company doesn’t have a big presence in the Tier-2 cities of the country.

Some of the major cities where services of One Broadband are available include Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Agra, Bangalore, Pune, Ranchi, and more.

One Broadband offers its plans in multiple validity configurations to its customers. Users can go for quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly validity options. In Mumbai, the company hasn’t listed any plans for a monthly basis.

Further, there are only three plans offered by the company in Mumbai. These plans come with the following data speeds — 15 Mbps, 25 Mbps, and 150 Mbps. Compared to what you can get from the ISPs such as JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fibre, the plans of One Broadband are considerably more expensive. On top of that, One Broadband plans also don’t bundle any over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions which you will definitely get with high-speed plans from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL.

To book a connection with One Broadband, you can go to the company’s website or call its customer care team or drop an email.