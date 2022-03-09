Kodak Announces Biggest Offers on CA PRO & 7XPRO Smart TV Series for Holi Season

Kodak TV India is all set to announce its biggest sale ever at the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale as a part of the celebration of the colourful festive spirit of Holi. Good news comes in for the users looking to purchase Smart TVs as Kodak India TV will announce great deals on its official Android Kodak CA PRO & 7XPRO series. The brand will be offering TVs starting from as low as Rs 7,499. The five days sale will be starting from 12th till 16th March 2022 and will be further extended till 20th March 2022. Kodak is going to significantly drop the prices of 32-inch, 40-inch, and 42-inch models, with 43-inch CA TV being the highlight model.

The CA PRO & 7XPRO Smart TV Series

The Kodak 7XPRO TV series will be a part of the sale and to recall the Smart TV comes with an impressive range of features, like Cortex A53 Quad Core Processor and Mali450 GPU, allowing TVs to operate at a lightning-fast speed. The TV offers enriched screen brightness of up to 500 nits resulting in vivid picture quality and proper contrast enhancing the user viewing experience. Moreover, the 7XPRO series of Smart TVs come with a ton of preinstalled applications including YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5 and more. The TVs offer a massive 30W sound providing an almost theatre-like experience at home and improving the overall streaming experience of the users.

On the other hand, the latest Kodak CA PRO features an Android 10 interface and comes with amazing features such as a 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby MS 12, MEMC and DTS TruSurround. The connectivity options on the TV include USB 2.0, HDMI 3 ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0 along with an easy-to-use remote. The Smart TVs under the CA PRO series also provides easy access to Google Assistant for seamless navigation.

Kodak Smart TVs are known for offering an amazing viewing experience and its official Android televisions are coupled with Chromecast. Users can also get access to a variety of applications via Google Play Store. Moreover, Kodak Smart TVs offer multiple device integration options unlike other Smart TVs in the market which offer very limited to none integration options. The CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, a Kodak brand licensee, Mr Avneet Singh Marwah shared his excitement as the company is all set to announce great discounts on its Kodak CA PRO & 7XPRO series in the upcoming saving days sale.