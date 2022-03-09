Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Series Launches in India, Is It Good?

Redmi just launched the Note 11 Pro 5G series for users in India. It is supposed to target budget and semi-mid-range smartphone users. There are two smartphones in the series – Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Both devices have a similar display but differ in the processor they are carrying. The camera system is however different of both the smartphones. Let’s take a look at what the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series has in store for the users.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a maximum brightness of 1200nits and 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear housing a 108MP HM2 primary sensor from Samsung, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. Let’s see what the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G looks like.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Specifications in India

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with the exact same display as in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. However, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, here as well there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support too. Let’s see the price of these devices and understand whether the devices are any good.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Is It Any Good?

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are meant for budget users. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has launched in two memory variants: a) 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,999 and, b) 8GB+128GB for Rs 19,999. It will be available for users in three colour options — Star Blue, Stealth Black, and Phantom White.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be available for Indian users in three memory variants: a) 6GB+128GB for Rs 20,999, b) 8GB+128GB for Rs 22,999, and c) 8GB+256GB for Rs 24,999. It will be available in the same colour options as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

It is hard to comment on whether these devices are good or not before reviewing them, but one thing is there, they have a lot of power packed specifications. However, both the devices could have sported better chipsets. Regardless, on paper, these devices look really good.