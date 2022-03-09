Redmi Watch Lite 2 Launched in India for Very Affordable Price

Redmi Watch Lite 2 has just launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series. Keeping our focus on the Redmi Watch Lite 2 — it is a smartwatch that is made for people who love fitness. It comes with a SpO2 monitoring feature, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life. If you have been looking for a smartwatch in the mid-range category that’s not only affordable but is also very good in performance, the Redmi Watch Lite 2 is something that you shouldn’t ignore.

Redmi Watch Lite 2 Specifications in India

The Redmi Watch Lite 2 comes with a 1.55-inch TFT display with support for a peak brightness of 450nits. Users can access over 120 watch faces and 100 workout modes which also include 17 professional modes such as Yoga and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training).

Note that the smartwatch is 5ATM rated meaning it is water-resistant up to 50 metres with support for diving, rafting, and snorkelling. The Redmi Watch Lite 2 offers continuous SpO2 monitoring along with 24-hour heart rate tracking. Users can also easily track their sleep and stress using the Redmi Watch Lite 2.

The company says that the Redmi Watch Lite 2 can go up to 10 days in a single charge which is a decent stat. It has a 262mAh battery inside which can be charged via a magnetic charging port. The Redmi Watch Lite 2 weighs 35 grams and is a good option for fitness lovers who want to keep their smartwatch in their hands at all times.

Redmi Watch Lite 2 Price in India and Availability

The Redmi Watch Lite 2 has launched in India for Rs 4,999. It will be available in Blue, Black, and Ivory colours. The first sale of the Redmi Watch Lite 2 will start from March 15 via Amazon, Reliance Digital, the official website of Mi, and retail stores.

Stay tuned for the review of the Redmi Watch Lite 2 which should come up in a few days.