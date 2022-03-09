Redmi Watch Lite 2 Launched in India for Very Affordable Price

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Redmi Watch Lite 2 comes with a 1.55-inch TFT display with support for a peak brightness of 450nits. Users can access over 120 watch faces and 100 workout modes which also include 17 professional modes such as Yoga and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).

Highlights

  • Redmi Watch Lite 2 has just launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series.
  • The Redmi Watch Lite 2 comes with a 1.55-inch TFT display with support for a peak brightness of 450nits.
  • The company says that the Redmi Watch Lite 2 can go up to 10 days in a single charge which is a decent stat.

Follow Us

Redmi Watch Lite 2

Redmi Watch Lite 2 has just launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G series. Keeping our focus on the Redmi Watch Lite 2 — it is a smartwatch that is made for people who love fitness. It comes with a SpO2 monitoring feature, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and up to 10 days of battery life. If you have been looking for a smartwatch in the mid-range category that’s not only affordable but is also very good in performance, the Redmi Watch Lite 2 is something that you shouldn’t ignore.

Redmi Watch Lite 2 Specifications in India

The Redmi Watch Lite 2 comes with a 1.55-inch TFT display with support for a peak brightness of 450nits. Users can access over 120 watch faces and 100 workout modes which also include 17 professional modes such as Yoga and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training).

Note that the smartwatch is 5ATM rated meaning it is water-resistant up to 50 metres with support for diving, rafting, and snorkelling. The Redmi Watch Lite 2 offers continuous SpO2 monitoring along with 24-hour heart rate tracking. Users can also easily track their sleep and stress using the Redmi Watch Lite 2.

The company says that the Redmi Watch Lite 2 can go up to 10 days in a single charge which is a decent stat. It has a 262mAh battery inside which can be charged via a magnetic charging port. The Redmi Watch Lite 2 weighs 35 grams and is a good option for fitness lovers who want to keep their smartwatch in their hands at all times.

Redmi Watch Lite 2 Price in India and Availability

The Redmi Watch Lite 2 has launched in India for Rs 4,999. It will be available in Blue, Black, and Ivory colours. The first sale of the Redmi Watch Lite 2 will start from March 15 via Amazon, Reliance Digital, the official website of Mi, and retail stores.

Stay tuned for the review of the Redmi Watch Lite 2 which should come up in a few days.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Redmi Watch Lite 2 Launched in India for Very Affordable Price

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments