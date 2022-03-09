BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Plan is One of the Best 30 Days Plan in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers users a ton of prepaid plans. The state-run telco offers more options in the prepaid segment than any other telco in the country. While it is yet to roll out 4G networks, its prepaid plans are still full of value. One such plan is PV_199. It is a prepaid plan that stands out from its competitors when it comes to the benefits it bundles for the users. If you have been finding the best 30 days prepaid plan, BSNL has a surprise for you.

BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL offers its Rs 199 prepaid with total service validity of 30 days. Other telcos offer users only 28 days plans or lesser validity options for the same amount. Further, BSNL offers 2GB of daily data to the users with this plan, along with 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling.

For Rs 199, no other telecom operator is even offering 1.5GB of daily data today. Thus if we are talking about benefits, BSNL’s 30 days prepaid plan is the best by a long shot.

As mentioned above, you won’t be able to enjoy a very high-speed data experience. But even that is okay for people using BSNL SIM as a secondary number. There are many people who are just doing basic browsing; for them, this plan is sufficient if they are in a good 3G coverage zone of BSNL.

BSNL is also working on rolling out 4G networks for customers across India. The state-run telco has already completed core network trials and is expected to make a big impact when it finally launches 4G later this year. Prepaid plans such as this would become more valuable for the customers who live under the 4G coverage of BSNL’s networks when it is available. For now, 3G users can enjoy the benefits of this plan.