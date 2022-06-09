Xiaomi to Soon Launch a Flagship for Competing With iPhone 13, Vivo X80

Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently available in India as a top-of-the-line flagship smartphone from the company. Its price goes beyond Rs 60,000, making it a super expensive device for most people. But Xiaomi isn’t done yet. The company is planning to launch yet another flagship smartphone, and this one is going to be the most expensive device from Xiaomi this year. It is none other than the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This smartphone will be the successor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which was in a league of its own. The same will be the case for Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will first be launched for the China market. The device has already received certification from China’s 3C authority. From the certification, multiple specifications of the device have been confirmed.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to Don Qualcomm’s Latest Flagship Chip

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is going to come with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. The smartphone is going to support 67W fast charging, which was also the same for Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Note that none of these details has been confirmed by Xiaomi yet. But the 3C listing with the model number 2203121C is believed to be none other than the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The device would definitely boast a big and powerful display. The camera system would also be geared towards competing with the other flagships and delivering something unique to the users.

Xiaomi had sold a very limited number of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra devices in India as well as the global market before discontinuing it. The company might change that with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, as the demand for Xiaomi’s Ultra smartphones should be quite high given their power. But there’s also the fact that it would be priced in the zone where devices such as the iPhone 13, Vivo X80 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 become an alternative for the users. Apple and Samsung easily have a higher brand recall when it comes to selling premium segment devices.