Vodafone Curve Smart GPS Tracker Features and Use Explained

Vodafone, one of the largest telecom operators in the United Kingdom (UK), offers users a tracking product called ‘Curve’. This is a Smart GPS tracker, which the company says can be attached to almost anything. GPS tracking products are pretty useful for people who seem to lose their belongings more often than not. But this product isn’t just good because it can track things, but also because it can track your pets. Here are a few things that you should know about Vodafone Curve.

Vodafone Curve Features and Specifications

So first of all, as explained above, it is a GPS tracking product, so of course, it has an in-built GPS system. It supports quick alert and beep to find features. The tracker is also waterproof. Note that it runs on battery and the battery life is dependent on the different tracking modes that the user is on.

It can also be attached to its keyring accessory, which makes it very convenient for tracking by attaching the keyring with an important item or your pet’s collar. But you do need a subscription to use this tracker.

See, this product uses a Smart SIM, which uses the company’s network so that the smart device can use features and send updates to your phone. Because a SIM is involved, data can be transferred between the phone and the tracker over long distances as well.

To see the tracking data, users will have to download the Vodafone Smart App. This is not a product that can be used in a country where Vodafone’s smart SIM is not supported. If you have just bought the device and want to learn how to activate it or other related questions, you can visit the product page of Curve on Vodafone’s website. Under the FAQ section, you will get almost every answer you need related to the Vodafone Curve.

Real-time tracking is not the best way to go about this product as it will drain the battery very fast. But users can leverage other products such as Apple AirTag and more for tracking stuff.