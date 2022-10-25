Vodafone Idea (Vi) has removed its most premium mobile plans from its website as well as the mobile app. The telco has removed all the REDX plans. On independent verification by TelecomTalk, users who are currently recharged with the REDX plans can continue to use them. But even the existing REDX plan users can't see the same plans on the mobile app anymore to recharge with.

A customer care executive from the company said that Vi is still offering the REDX plans at its physical stores. So the users can go and purchase new postpaid SIMs with REDX plans from the physical stores of Vi. But this remains to be verified, and we will update here as soon as we get more information about this.

TelecomTalk reached out to Vodafone Idea almost a week back, but the telco has not responded to what the reason is for such a move.

Vodafone Idea REDX Plans Were the Most Loaded Postpaid Plans

The REDX plans offered by the company were the most benefits-loaded plans offered by any telco in the country. It was meant for the most premium customers of the company. The telecom operator has silently removed the plans from its offerings and has avoided commenting on what is the reason behind it.

Maybe Vodafone Idea might bring back the REDX plans in the future with new branding, or maybe the company is revamping all of the plans completely. Whatever the reason is, we will never know until the company speaks officially on the matter. The REDX plans were unlike anything that consumers got in the postpaid segment. There was also a lock-in period of six months for the consumers who were using the REDX plans. So how things will go on for the existing customers is a little confusing for now. Vi will have to communicate to its existing users about how they will continue to consume the REDX services.