Mobile Broadband Speeds in India Marks First Decline in Over 10 Weeks

The mean download speeds in India on both fixed broadband and mobile have marginally declined during the week of June 15, Ookla’s data reveals. The data released on Monday by the company behind the popular Speedtest platform highlights that trend was similar in several countries across the globe. Additionally, Ookla said that the Speedtest volume on fixed broadband was higher in India during the week of June 15 as compared to the prior 12 weeks average. However, the Speedtest volume on mobile was said to be lower during the same period.

Fixed Broadband Speeds Marginally Dip in India

According to Ookla, India registered a mean download speed of 38.19 Mbps during the week of June 15 to June 21. The speeds registered by India during the week of June 15 represent an 1% decline as compared to the speeds registered during peak week of March 2. Further, in the prior week of June 8 to June 14, Ookla’s data reveals that India registered a speed of 38.41 Mbps.

The fixed broadband speeds in India dipped during the week of March 23 with the country registering a mean download speed of 32.88 Mbps. However, the mean download speeds on fixed broadband increased to 35.41 Mbps in the following week of March 30 and has remained flat before registering a spike from mid May.

Since the week of June 1, the mean download speeds on fixed broadband have continued to marginally decline. India registered a mean download speed of 38.63 Mbps on fixed broadband during the week of June 1.

Meanwhile, the global mean download speed on fixed broadband declined to 77.63 Mbps during the week of June 15 registering a 2% increase as compared to peak week of March 2. In the prior week of June 8, Ookla’s data reveals that global mean fixed broadband speed hit 77.70 Mbps.

Mobile Internets Speeds Marks First Decline in Over 10 Weeks

Similarly, the mean mobile download speeds in India marginally declined to 12.26 Mbps during the week of June 15, representing an 4% increase as compared to peak week of March 2. In the prior week of June 8 to June 14, India registered a mean download speed of 12.39 Mbps. The mean mobile download speeds in India declined to a low of 8.57 Mbps during the week of March 23 but has since registered a gradual increase. However, the speeds registered by India during the week of June 15 marks the first decline since March 23.

The global mean mobile download speeds touched 35.18 Mbps during the week of June 15 representing a 8% increase as compared to peak week of March 2.